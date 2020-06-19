Remains Found in Tuskegee Confirmed to be Those of Man Missing Since 2017

by Alabama News Network Staff

On January 2, 2017, Tuskegee Police Department assisted Tuskegee Veterans Hospital in reference to a report of a Missing Person. It was reported that Earl Zook had gone missing from the Veterans Affairs Hospital Tuskegee Campus. The incident sparked a massive search for Zook, of which included several members from the Tuskegee and Macon County Community.

On October 10, 2019 at approximately 10:50 A.M., Tuskegee Police Department received a tip from a concerned citizen that had been walking through a wooded area near Rosenwald Heights Road. The citizen advised police that while walking, he or she came across what they believed to be human remains. TPD officers and investigators, assisted by Auburn Police Department’s Aerial Drone Team, and Macon County Sheriff’s Department responded to the reported area and collected the discovered remains. Biological samples were submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensics for testing to determine the identity of the deceased.

On June 2, FBI Laboratory was able to confirm the positive identification of the discovered remains to be that of Earl Zook. The Tuskegee Police Department and City of Tuskegee extends its condolences to the Zook family.

At this time, cause of death has not been determined. There are no signs of foul play at this time.

This is still considered an open death investigation and authorities are asking that anyone with any information pertaining to this case to contact Tuskegee Police Department secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.