SPLC Holds Juneteenth Vigil

by Alabama News Network Staff

Juneetenth is known as the day the last enslaved people in American got word that they were free.

It was nearly two and half years after President Abe Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Friday afternoon people gathered at the SPLC Civil Rights Memorial to reflect on the true meaning of Juneteenth, and pay homage to ancestors.

The vigil was filled with music, affirmations and prayers.

This was one of many events on Friday celebrating Juneteenth.

There have been calls from lawmakers and citizens to make Juneteenth a state and national holiday.