State Superintendent NOT Ready to Release Plan to Reopen Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says he will not be releasing his plan today for reopening schools. Schools have been closed since March.

The state school board has tentatively scheduled a press conference for next Thursday, June 25 at 10AM to give details about the Roadmap to Reopening Schools. The date and time are subject to change.

You can watch the press conference LIVE on CBS 8, ABC 32, and the Alabama News Network Facebook page.