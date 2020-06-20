Hot With Afternoon Showers/Storms Possible Father’s Day

by Ben Lang

Saturday was the summer solstice, marking the start of Astronomical summer (Meteorological summer began on June 1st). Apparently Mother Nature took notice, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Fortunately, humidity wasn’t that high, and so heat index temperatures hovered near the air temperatures during the afternoon. A handful of showers developed across far south Alabama, but most of the area was rain-free and mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm could form through sunset, but rain quickly fizzles away afterward.

Otherwise, expect a mostly clear evening with temperatures falling from the mid to upper 80s at 7PM to the upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall to around 70° under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures rise quickly on Father’s day thanks to abundant sunshine early. Highs reach the low 90s, with isolated showers/storms possible during the afternoon. They act as heat-busters for some, but many locations remain dry Father’s Day. That’s great for outdoor plans, just find some shade if possible! Sunday night lows fall to about 70° with rain tapering off.

Next week starts on a relatively dry note, with just isolated afternoon showers and storms Monday. Temperatures remain hot, warming into the low 90s Monday afternoon. A cool front pushes into the Ohio River Valley Tuesday, moving south into the Tennessee Valley Wednesday. Expect daytime shower and thunderstorm coverage to increase as a result. That could curb the heat a bit, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90° Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. However, humidity looks higher both days, so it won’t feel more comfortable.

Rain chances still look good Thursday, with the front likely stalling somewhere in central Alabama. That means we won’t get a cool-down from the front, but models indicate a drier pattern with lower rain chances next Friday and Saturday. Expect highs in the low 90s each day.