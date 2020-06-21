Daytime Showers and Storms More Widespread This Week

by Ben Lang

Father’s day was hot, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Some showers and storms developed in the daytime heating, especially along and north of I-85. One storm was severe across Tallapoosa county during the late afternoon, but quickly moved east of our area and weakened. Isolated showers and storms are possible through sunset, but quickly fizzle away after that. For rain free spots, temperatures remain in the mid 80s at 7PM under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures fall to near 80° by 9PM, then into the upper 70s at 11PM. Overnight lows settle near 70° under a partly cloudy sky.

Expect better chances for showers and storms early this week. On Monday, rain holds off until the afternoon. Temperatures reach the low 90s before storms bubble up in the afternoon heat. A cool front moves south into the Ohio River Valley Tuesday, the Tennessee Valley Wednesday, and central Alabama Thursday. Expect daytime shower and thunderstorm coverage to increase as a result. That curbs the heat a bit, with highs in the upper 80s/around 90° Tuesday and 80s Wednesday. However, humidity looks higher both days, so it won’t feel more comfortable.

Rain chances look decent Thursday, while the front stalls somewhere in central Alabama. We won’t get a cool-down from the front, but models indicate a drier pattern with lower rain chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Expect highs in the low 90s each day.