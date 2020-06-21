Midnight Shooting in Auburn Leaves One Victim in Critical Condition

by Alabama News Network Staff

Four individuals are currently recovering from gunshot wounds which were a result of a midnight shooting in Auburn.

At around 12:12 Sunday morning, police responded to a complaint of gunshots at a residence located in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located four individuals who appeared to have gunshot wounds. One victim was treated and released on the scene, another victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room, one victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, and the other victim was airlifted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Three of the victims sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and the latter is in critical condition. The Auburn Police Department are still investigating the case.

Auburn Students were alerted of the incident through the AU alert system warning them to stay in place also informing them those involved were not students of the school.