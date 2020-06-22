Hot, Humid, Strong Storms Possible Daily

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TODAY: The work week will start off hot with low 90s again, and we are expected scattered to numerous showers and storms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. These are associated with an MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) moving out of the Plains, that will push east across the Southeast today. Lots of heat and humidity means lots of instability, and these storms could pack a punch as they roll through the state with damaging wind gusts, and for that reason the SPC has nearly all of Alabama under the level 1/5 “marginal risk” for severe storms today.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: These two days will continue to feature the threat of numerous showers and storms, as rain chances will be in the 60-80% range. Both days do feature a threat for stronger storms in Alabama as outlined by the SPC…

For Wednesday…

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Towards the end of the week, we should see decreasing uplift and rain chances, but enough heat and humidity will remain in place to allow for more scattered in nature showers and storms on a daily basis, more in the 40-50% range. Highs these two days will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

RAINFALL THIS WEEK: Rainfall distribution will be very uneven this week, with rainfall amounts possibly ranging from one-half inch to perhaps over three inches at any give location. Again, it will be feast or famine with some folks getting too much, while other get too little, while some folks will get just the right amount.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For the weekend, the weather looks pretty routine for late June in Alabama. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low 90s. Scattered, random afternoon showers and storms should dot the radar across the Alabama landscape.

IN THE TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Across most of the Atlantic it is fairly quiet, as dry desert air from the African continent is moving westward across the deep tropics. Some of that dust will reach the Southeast U.S. in the coming days, giving the potential for some vivid sunrise and sunset skies. Elsewhere, one area of interest… Shower activity associated with a low pressure system located several hundred miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts is continuing to become less organized. The low has moved over cold water north of the Gulf Stream, and tropical or subtropical development has become less likely. The system is expected to weaken as it moves over even colder waters later today and Tuesday. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a mystical Monday!!!

Ryan