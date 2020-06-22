Montgomery City Councilwoman Partners with Sorority for Face Mask Giveaway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Montgomery (AL) Alumnae Chapter will provide free masks to the community as part of its COVID-19 Community Response Drive on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Carver High School, 2001 W. Fairview Avenue.

The drive — held in partnership with District 4 City Council Member Audrey Graham, Express-O of Love Diaper Bank and Freewill Baptist Church — is part of the chapter’s Rollin’ to the Polls Voting Initiative, which seeks to educate the community about issues, register voters, and encourage voter participation.

The drive is being held in response to Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed’s recent executive order requiring face coverings in public places and in gatherings of 10 or more people where social distancing may be challenging.

Cloth and disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed to Montgomery residents. Volunteers will also be on hand to distribute diapers to families in need, register people to vote, and pass out information regarding the 2020 Census.

For more information, contact Cassandra Brown, chapter president, at (334) 324-9191 or email macpoliticalawareness@gmail. com