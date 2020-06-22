Montgomery County Commission Providing Free Lunches, Face Masks Around County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Commission held a food and mask distribution at three locations around the county. Free brown bag lunches and face mask were given away Monday at the Dunbar Ramer School in Ramer, The Flatwood Community Center in Montgomery, and Shiloh AME Zion Church in Hope Hull.

Montgomery Public Schools provides a school bus. YMCA provides the lunches.

The curbside service started the first week of June. It is sponsored by Montgomery Parks and Recreation.

The free brown bag lunches and masks are available Monday through Friday. You can find more information about the giveaway here.