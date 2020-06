Montgomery Man Dead After a Shooting Over the Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly weekend shooting. Police say 30-year-old Chaun Williams was found shot in the 15-hundred block of North Decatur Street Saturday night.

He later died at the hospital.

Police say another man was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. So far No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information on this case call CrimeStoppers at 215-stop.