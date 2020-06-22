Montgomery Regional Airport Ramping Up Security as Travel Picks Up

by Alabama News Network Staff

As travel resumes, Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) has implemented strong measures to keep passengers safe.

In accordance with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the airport has introduced a number of changes to help protect passengers from the transmission of COVID-19.

“We want to ensure the traveling public that MGM is taking extra precautions and ensuring safety measures while remaining flexible to accommodate the new normal of flying,” said Marshall J. Taggart Jr. C.M., Executive Airport Director. “A balanced scorecard measure serves as an example for passengers to review those precautions.”

Airport employees are required to wear masks. All airport visitors are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings. Passengers should check with airlines regarding their travel mask policies for boarding aircraft at delta.com and aa.com.

For additional protection among employees and passengers, plexiglass shields have been installed throughout the airport at ticket counters, rental car counters and the MGM customer service desk.

Safety enhancements include the addition of a ground transportation area in the short-term parking lot. On June 5, passengers began using a new zone designated for pick-ups, shared rides, taxis, limousines and other pre-existing rides. Signage directs travelers to each location.

Taggart said, “During the month of May, MGM saw an unaudited 5% increase in travel-related flying.

“This increase was shown, compared to April 2020, in initial reports of enplanement statistics. With the relaxation of travel policies for business travelers and an increase in leisure consumer confidence going into the summer, it is predicted there is an anticipated upward trajectory of plane load factors that reflect demand in flying out of our airport.”

Clean, Safe and Ready to Fly

The added safeguards have been introduced as part of MGM’s “We Are in This Together,” initiative. Other changes include:

Continuous cleaning and sanitizing in high-touch areas and checkpoints;

Signage and overhead announcements reminding passengers to maintain social distancing at all times;

Reconfigured TSA checkpoints ensuring safe, physical distances;

Additional hand-sanitizer stations in the concourse; and

Increased safety measures in airport dining and retail outlets.

Montgomery Regional Airport offers non-stop flights to Atlanta, Georgia (ATL); Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT); and Dallas, Texas (DFW). MGM serves the region with four daily flights by American and Delta. For more information on the airport, visit flymgm.com.