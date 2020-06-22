Montgomery Zoo Welcoming Patrons Back after Reopening

by Jalea Brooks

Officials say patrons are slowly but surely heading back to Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, in its first few days since reopening.

The zoo had its soft re-opening Wednesday, with new safety measures in place. Marketing & Public Relations Manager Melanie Golson says customers have been cooperative with the social distance guidelines, wearing masks, and making reservations ahead of time.

Each day the zoo has seen a promising increase in customers, Golson says, but still operating well under normal capacity. “I think as we get closer to the fourth of July and everything starts getting back to a normal routine people will be ready to come back to the zoo.” she explained.

The zoo began its annual Summer camp last Monday, a week before opening to the public. Golson says class sizes are smaller and instructors are required to wear masks while interacting with campers.