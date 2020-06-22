MPD: Two Shot, 1 Dead in North Decatur Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the June 20th shooting death of Chaun Williams, 30, of Montgomery.

On Saturday, June 20, around 10:40 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1500 block of North Decatur Street in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with Williams who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Contact was also made with an additional adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment however, Williams later succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.