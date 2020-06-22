NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace’s Garage

by Alabama News Network Staff

A noose was placed in the team garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at the Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend.

Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR’S top circuit, was among those who pushed for banning confederate flags at NASCAR events. Last week his race car had a black lives matter paint scheme.

Wallace released a statement on twitter saying the incident “will not break me. I will not give in nor will i back down.”

NASCAR also commented on the matter saying it is outraged and that an investigation is underway