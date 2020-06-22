WANTED: Eclectic Police Searching River Region for Conspiracy Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Eclectic Police Department is searching for the location of Conspiracy suspect Jeremy Robert File. File is described as a 37-year-old white male, 6’0” ft.in height, weighing approximately 200lbs.

Eclectic Investigators say File is wanted on Conspiracy charges involving catalytic converter thefts throughout multiple jurisdictions, as well as several drug related charges.

Police say File frequents Elmore, Tallapoosa, Autauga, and Montgomery Counties.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of File, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!