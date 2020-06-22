Widespread Daytime Showers And Storms Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

An unsettled weather pattern is back across central and south Alabama. Expect widespread showers and storms Monday, though it won’t rain everywhere at all times. At midday, a cluster of strong storms was moving northeast through southwest Alabama. This cluster of storms continues northeast this afternoon, producing a heavy soaking of rain as it does so. A few storms could be strong to severe today. The Storm Prediction Center places most of Alabama within a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in size are the main threat. Tornadoes are not expected. However, this is a low-end severe weather threat with most storms sub-severe.

Showers and storms could occur in waves through this evening, with multiple rounds of rain possible for some locations. However, it looks like most of the storms follow a typical summer pattern, tapering off by the late evening. After that, expect a mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy night with lows in the low 70s.

Showers and storms look widespread on Tuesday and Wednesday too. A few storms could be severe Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday. The SPC places a marginal risk for severe storms across west-central Alabama Tuesday. Again, damaging winds up to 60 mph are the main threat. These storms also follow a typical summer pattern, winding down during the evening. However, clouds remain widespread Tuesday night with lows in the low 70s. Widespread showers and storms erupt again on Wednesday. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances look decent Thursday, while a front stalls somewhere in central Alabama. We won’t get cooler or drier air from the front, but models indicate a drier pattern with lower rain chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as higher pressure settles back over the area. Expect highs in the low 90s each day.