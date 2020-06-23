$2,500 Reward: Video Surveillance Shows Suspects in 2019 Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, Montgomery Police Patrol units responded to the 4700 Block of Park Towne Way regarding a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as black male Laquintin Brown. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking assistance from the public into the Murder of Brown. Four suspects were captured on video surveillance. They are wanted for questioning regarding this Murder Investigation.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has offered a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the immediate arrest of anyone involved in this crime, to be paid within 30 days.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please notify the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831. Refer to case no. 2019-00144237.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of these suspects, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).