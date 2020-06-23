Alabama Secretary of State on July 14th Runoffs : “We want every vote to be counted and everyone’s voice to be heard.”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s runoff elections is three weeks from Tuesday on July 14th.

Secretary of State John Merrill wants to keep voters informed on what to expect in the days leading up to the election, and what to expect on Election Day.

Merrill says that all 1,980 Alabama polling locations will be open.

Poll workers will wear PPE equipment such as mask and gloves, and locations will be sanitized regularly.

Nothing is changing as far as the in person voter process and Merrill is confident that voters will smoothly move into and out of their polling locations.

For voters who are higher risk, or do not feel comfortable voting in person absentee voting is an option.

Absentee ballot request can be found here or obtained by contacting your local courthouse.

As of Tuesday, June 23 there are 16 days to request an absentee ballot.

For voters concerned with what box to check for absentee ballots, Merrill says to check the box that says “I am ill or infirmed and will not be able to make it to my polling location on Election Day.”

Alabama is an absentee excuse state, and under the current state of emergency, the Secretary of State has the authority to allow absentee ballot voting.