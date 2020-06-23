BODY FOUND: Montgomery, Wetumpka Police Departments Launch Joint Investigation into Murder of KeAira Battle

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, District Attorneys Daryl Bailey (Montgomery County) and Randall Houston (Elmore County) met with both Montgomery and Wetumpka police chiefs. They met to discuss the investigation into the death of KeAira Battle.

“After an informative meeting sharing case information, we are all in agreement that cooperation among agencies is the way to proceed with this ongoing investigation”, said District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

On Friday, June 19, Battle’s body was found outside of the Elmore Community Hospital. An investigation by the Wetumpka police showed this to be a jurisdictional crime.

District Attorney Randall Houston said, “I have the upmost confidence that through the collaboration of the Montgomery and Wetumpka Police Departments we will be able to provide justice for the family of KeAira Battle.”