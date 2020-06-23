Checks Stolen from Prattville Mailbox Converted, Used in Multiple States

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Postal Inspection Service is currently investigating the theft of mail that occurred from the mailbox of a Prattville resident. Under US Code 18 Section 1708, mail theft is defined as taking any piece of mail that is not your own for any purpose. A piece of mail can be any letter, postal card, package, box or bag. Mail theft can result from stealing from private mailboxes, collection boxes, postal workers or mail trucks.

Postal Inspectors based out of Montgomery say that they are investigating the theft of checks. Checks were taken out of a residential mailbox in Prattville, sometime between May 1st and May 3rd. The checks were converted and used fraudulently in Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Postal Inspectors have released photos of a suspect that made purchases with the converted checks.

1/6 Suspect_006

2/6 Suspect_005

3/6 Suspect_004 (4)

4/6 Suspect_003 (7)

5/6 Suspect_002 (10)



6/6 Suspect (16)











According to Investigators, the suspect cashed stolen/fraudulent checks in the following locations:

May 13, Chattanooga, TN.

May 12, Rome, Ga.

May 11, Leba, TN.

May 11, Oolt, TN.

May 8, Blue, Ga.

May 4, Whit, NC.

If you can identify this person of interest or have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!