Crimestoppers: Anonymous Tip Leads to Homicide Investigation Arrest, Tipster Offered Cash Reward
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one suspect in connection to a Homicide investigation. The homicide occurred on June 2, in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.
CrimeStoppers was notified on June 22, that a tip led to the identity and arrest of Marcus Galbreath, 44. Galbreath is now charged with the murder of Marlon Ambers, 41.
Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to a shooting that occurred in the 4100 block of Troy Highway at about 8 a.m. on June 2. Upon arrival, Marlon Ambers was located with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Ambers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say that Ambers and Galbreath were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.
Galbreath was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
A reward has been offered by CrimeStoppers to the anonymous tipster. No other information is available.