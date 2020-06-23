Crimestoppers: Anonymous Tip Leads to Homicide Investigation Arrest, Tipster Offered Cash Reward

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested one suspect in connection to a Homicide investigation. The homicide occurred on June 2, in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.

CrimeStoppers was notified on June 22, that a tip led to the identity and arrest of Marcus Galbreath, 44. Galbreath is now charged with the murder of Marlon Ambers, 41.

Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to a shooting that occurred in the 4100 block of Troy Highway at about 8 a.m. on June 2. Upon arrival, Marlon Ambers was located with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Ambers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Ambers and Galbreath were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.

Galbreath was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

A reward has been offered by CrimeStoppers to the anonymous tipster. No other information is available.