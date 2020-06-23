Employee in Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth’s Office Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

A part-time employee in the Lieutenant Governor’s Office tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Officials say the employee last worked in the office on Thursday, June 18.

All members of the office staff have been tested or are in the process of being tested for COVID-19 in response, and, thus far, no additional positive results have been reported.

In addition, officials say the State House suite has been thoroughly cleaned and will remain closed until all employees’ test results have been returned.

Employees are working remotely from home, and phones are being answered in order to continue providing services to the citizens who need them.