Local Authorities Agree to work Together to Investigate the Death of KeAira Battle

by Alabama News Network Staff

District attorneys met with local law enforcement on Tuesday, June 23, regarding the body of a woman that was found in Wetumpka Friday.

District attorneys Daryl Bailey of Montgomery County and Randal Houston of Elmore County met with police chiefs Ernest Finley and Greg Benton to decide who would have jurisdiction over the murder of KeAira Battle.

Authorities say Battle’s body was left at the Elmore Community Hospital Friday morning with a gunshot wound. The Wetumpka Police Department’s initial investigation led them to believe that Battle was shot in Montgomery.

Both agencies have agreed to work together to finish the investigation.