More Rain and Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TODAY: A very warm and moisture-rich air mass covers all of Alabama, making for an unstable air mass, and is why are going to see scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms again today. Before the rain and storms really get going, we will see temperatures well into the upper 80s. However, rain chances are very high, and the radar will be very active again later today and this evening. With so much instability in place, we are going to see some stronger storms as well and the SPC has much of the state in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms again today. Some storms this afternoon could produce small hail and strong, gusty winds, and of course intense rainfall and tremendous amounts of lightning.

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: Little change in the day to day forecast through Thursday as both days we will see scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the Alabama landscape. Also, each day some storms will pack a punch and we are likely going to see the level 1/5 “marginal risk” across Alabama each day as well, including this risk area for Wednesday.

Rain will be possible at anytime with such a moisture-rich air mass in place, but we will see the greatest coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. When it is not raining, we should see a mix of sun and clouds, very muggy conditions, and highs in the 80s. Of course, rainfall distribution will be very uneven this week, with rainfall amounts possibly ranging from one-half inch to perhaps over three inches at any give location.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Showers begin to thin out a bit Friday as drier air creeps into the state; the high Friday will be in the upper 80s. For now it looks like we will experience fairly routine summer weather Saturday and Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds both days with “isolated, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”; rainfall chances will be in the 20-30% range. Heat levels will rise a bit with afternoon highs most likely climbing into the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: We will roll with a persistence forecast through much of next week; partly sunny days and the risk of random, scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s…classic late June weather in Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: At 500 AM AST, the center of Subtropical Depression Four was located near latitude 39.3 North, longitude 63.4 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for next couple of days with some increase in forward speed. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, with the system likely weakening and transitioning into a post-tropical cyclone on Wednesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Make it a Terrific Tuesday!!!

Ryan