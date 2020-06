MPD Offering a Reward for the Unsolved Murder of Laquintin Brown

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are offering a reward for information regarding an unsolved murder. MPD says the four suspects in the surveillance video are wanted for questioning for the murder of 27-year-old Laquintin Brown.

Police say Brown was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Park Towne way last July. They are offering a 25 hundred dollar reward for any information. If you know anything about this case

call CrimeStoppers at 215-stop.