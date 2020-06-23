Pay It Forward: Debbie Jones of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Debbie Jones of Montgomery.

She is the director of Samaritan’s Inn Ministries. It provides housing for families that have loved ones in Intensive Care Units at local hospitals.

Jones says it became her calling when she witnessed natural disasters in Alabama.

“I started in 2010, and really didn’t know what I was doing and then the tornadoes hit in 2011 and that’s when I really learned what this ministry was about,” she said.

Jones has helped 1,600 families during her time as director of Samaritan’s Inn.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Debbie Jones for all that you do!