Rain & Storms Through Late Week

by Shane Butler

A rather moist and unstable air mass has taken over the deep south. This will lead to numerous showers and storms working through the state. Storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches through Thursday. Individual storms could drop even more rainfall over a particular spot. Temps will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s for lows while afternoon highs manage the mid to upper 80s through Friday. High pressure strengthens late week into the upcoming weekend. As a result, we should see fewer storms and that will allow the heat to crank up again. Highs over the weekend are expected to be in the lower to possibly mid 90s. Interesting to note, a large plume of Saharan dust will be over the southeast this weekend. This could provide us some spectacular sunrises and sunsets! Have those camera’s ready to go!