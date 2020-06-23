Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral Held at Historic Atlanta Church

by Alabama News Network Staff

Rayshard Brooks is being remembered at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The private funeral for the man who was shot by a police officer is being held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy.

Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black.

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at the funeral.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)