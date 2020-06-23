UPDATE: State Superintendent to Release Plan to Reopen Schools Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is scheduled to release his plan for reopening schools this Friday. Schools have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Education has scheduled a press conference for Friday, June 26 at 10AM to give details about the Roadmap to Reopening Schools. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is scheduled to join Dr. Mackey.

The press conference was tentatively scheduled for Thursday, but was changed to this Friday.

You can watch the press conference LIVE on CBS 8, ABC 32, and the Alabama News Network Facebook page.