Suspected Arsonists Arrested in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

More arrests have been made in an arson investigation — following a fire that left a disabled Selma senior homeless.

Dallas Co. District Attorney Michael Jackson says three people have now been arrested in connection with the case — and more arrests are possible.

Twenty year old Dezmond Hall — and 17 year old Travis Lewis — both of Selma — are each facing arson, two counts of attempted murder — and aggravated cruelty to animal charges.

“These are two more of Selma’s Most Wanted.”

Jackson says both men are suspected of starting the fire that burned down the home of 77 year old Mary Johnson last month. Johnson lost everything in the fire — including her dog.

Jackson says the two are also suspects in a shooting on the 1700 block of Mabry Street back from back in April.

“As you know we had all this gang warfare going on and stuff so people were getting revenge on each other, getting revenge on their families and that type of thing and now they’re locked up,” said Jackson.

Jackson says arrests are the result of sweeps conducted by state, local and federal law enforcement agencies — targeting gang activity.

Hall — Lewis — and co-defendant Jarron Stallworth — are all being held in Dallas County Jail.

Hall’s bond is set at $1 million dollars.

Lewis’ bond has been set at $2 million dollars.

And Stallworth’s bond has been set at $5 million dollars.