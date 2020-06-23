Waitr: What Is The City of Montgomery Eating During the COVID-19 Pandemic?
With many households turning to food delivery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, food delivery app Waitr has given us a peek into what Montgomery is ordering … and what restaurants dishes are being delivered straight to diners’ doorsteps.
Waitr researched its data and the top foods and menu items delivered in the Montgomery area since March. They found that local residents enjoy a wide variety of cuisines, but chicken sandwiches, wings, quesadillas and tacos top the charts.
Montgomery Area’s Top 10 Most-Delivered Foods
- Chicken Sandwich
- Boneless Wings
- Quesadilla
- Tacos
- Chicken Hibachi
- BBQ Pork Plate
- Bacon Cheeseburger
- Club Sandwich
- Taco Salad
- Spare Ribs Plate
Meanwhile, Waitr’s ordering data revealed customers in Montgomery tend to order from a mix of independent neighborhood restaurants, as well as several well-known chains.
Top 10 dishes from restaurants ordered in Montgomery Area
- Traditional Wings – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Chick-fil-A Sandwich – Chick-fil-A
- Chicken Teriyaki – Sushi Ro
- Homemade Peach Cobbler – Shane’s Rib Shack
- The Chick Trio – Chicken Salad Chick
- Hibachi Chicken – Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
- Baby Egg Rolls – Ala Thai East
- Taco – El Taco Shop Taqueria
- Classic Spare Ribs Plate – Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ
- BBQ Pork Plate – Full Moon BBQ