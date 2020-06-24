$1,000 Reward Offered for Information in Macon County Cross Burning Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a Hate Crime that occurred in Macon County. Federal Agents based out of Auburn say that they are continuing their investigation of a Cross Burning that occurred in Macon County on June 4. The cross burning took place on the County Road 54 overpass of I-85 around 8:45 p.m.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of the person(s) involved.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, the cross was positioned between two tires on an overpass above Interstate 85. Bystanders spotted the burning cross, which had fallen onto the overpass rail, and moved the cross so that it would not

fall onto the roadway below.

In addition to the burned cross, the offender(s) spray painted graffiti, to include the N-word. Perpetrators commit hate crimes to send a message of anger or hatred. Their goal is to create fear.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 334-466-5041 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!