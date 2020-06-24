Don C. Killingsworth Jr. Named Permanent President of Jacksonville State University

by Alabama News Network Staff

An interim president is taking over the job permanently at Jacksonville State University. Trustees on Tuesday selected Don C. Killingsworth Jr. as president of the college.

Killingsworth had held the job on an interim basis since October following the departure of former president John M. Beehler. Killingsworth has two degrees from Jacksonville State, and he earned a doctorate in higher education from the University of Alabama in 2016.

Board members say Killingsworth’s work over the last seven months showed he was more than capable of leading the campus of more than 9,000 students.

