Greenville Mayor, Wife Recover from Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network sat down with Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon in his office to talk about how he and his wife Janice have successfully fought coronavirus.

They were diagnosed in May. Mayor McLendon says the first four or five days were especially tough on them. He says they never feared they would die. They were not hospitalized.

Mayor McLendon says there have been more cases in Greenville and Butler County than he had thought.

As mayor, he knows the economic needs as well as the health needs in order for his city and the rest of the state to recover. But he praises both Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris for their response to the pandemic.