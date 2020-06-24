Rain at Times; Strong Storms Possible Again This Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Little change in the forecast these two days as scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will occur across Alabama. We have areas of rain ongoing this morning, and as we head into the afternoon hours, instability will build and we will some storms packing a punch and is why the SPC continues the level 1/5 “marginal risk” across much of Alabama today as small hail and gusty winds are possible, and of course intense rainfall and tremendous amounts of lightning will be possible as well.

Rain is possible at anytime with such a moisture-rich air mass in place, but we will see the greatest coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. When it is not raining, we should see a mix of sun and clouds, very muggy conditions, and temperatures in the 80s. Of course, rainfall distribution will remain very uneven these two days, with rainfall amounts possibly ranging from one-half inch to perhaps over three inches at any give location.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Showers will be thinning out by it Friday as drier air creeps into the state; the high Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. For now it looks like we will experience fairly routine summer weather Saturday and Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds both days with “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”; rainfall chances will be in the 20-30% range. Heat levels will rise a bit with afternoon highs most likely climbing into the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: We will roll with a persistence forecast through much of next week; partly sunny days and the risk of random, scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s…classic late June weather in Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: …DOLLY WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION…EXPECTED TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW LATER TODAY…At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Dolly was located near latitude 41.7 North, longitude 59.0 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph and this motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast as Dolly moves over colder waters, and the system is expected to become post-tropical later today. The remnant low should then dissipate on Thursday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Elsewhere the basin is clear, except for all the Saharan dust. The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) continues to move through the Caribbean, and the dry, dusty air should reach the southern U.S. by Thursday or Friday. Remember, this is not unusual, and helps to mitigate tropical storm formation. It also brings potential for vivid sunrise and sunset scenes due to the scattering of sunlight. There can be some reduction in air quality, but it won’t impact most people.

Ryan