Rain/Storms Linger Into Thursday

by Shane Butler

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH UNTIL 9PM: Storms will move from the SW towards the NE this evening. Damaging winds will be the main threat. WE expect the storms to weaken or move out of our area by late evening. Clouds and some showers will linger over the area overnight.

The moisture rich air mass remains in place over our area. The daily rounds of rain and storms will continue through Thursday. Storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. This rather active weather pattern settles down as we go into the upcoming weekend. High pressure strengthens over us and we begin to see fewer storms around. Mostly sunny skies will help send temps into the lower 90s.

An interesting feature in the sky will be the presence of Saharan dust beginning Friday and lingering through the weekend. This dust plume has crossed the Atlantic and made its way to the southeast U.S. Those who suffer from upper respiratory problems may be impacted. On a positive note, it could provide us some spectacular sunsets over the weekend. The dust moves east and away from us early next week. In its wake, we return to another stretch of rain and storms most of next week.