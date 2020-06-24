Two Groups Donate 2,000 Masks to ASU for COVID-19 Testing Clinic

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Chapter of the Links and Beauty and Beyond donated 2,000 masks to Alabama State University. These masks will be given out at ASU’s walk in drive up COVID 19 testing clinic open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am – 2pm. You do not have to get tested to receive masks. They are free of charge.

“I am so thankful because again its communi-versity so us partnering with the community for the organization the links and beauty and beyond to come and provide masks it just furthers the goal for us to have that impact within the community,” President Quinton Ross said.

The testing clinic is located in the parking lot at the intersection of South Jackson and North University Street on the campus of ASU. It has been operational since May 6th.

If you have any questions or would like to donate you can call ASU at 334-229-4100.