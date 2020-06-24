ARREST: Multi-County Conspiracy Suspect Captured in Tallassee

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE

The Eclectic Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the capture of Conspiracy suspect Jeremy Robert File.

File was captured Wednesday, June 24, in the area of Herd Street in Tallassee. He was taken into custody by the Tallassee Police Department. He was turned over to the Eclectic Police Department and transported back to the Eclectic Police Headquarters. No other details were released.

Eclectic Investigators say that he was wanted on Conspiracy charges involving catalytic converter thefts throughout multiple jurisdictions, as well as several drug related charges.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Eclectic Police Department is searching for the location of Conspiracy suspect Jeremy Robert File. File is described as a 37-year-old white male, 6’0” ft.in height, weighing approximately 200lbs.

Eclectic Investigators say File is wanted on Conspiracy charges involving catalytic converter thefts throughout multiple jurisdictions, as well as several drug related charges.

Police say File frequents Elmore, Tallapoosa, Autauga, and Montgomery Counties.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of File, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!