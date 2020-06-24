What the Tech? Apple Making Changes to iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac Computers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The way you’ve been using apps on your iPhone will be changing soon.

If you’re like a lot of iPhone users you have dozens of apps installed. So many, that it’s hard to find the one you need when you need it.

Beginning with the next operating system, iOS 14, iPhones will be capable of putting apps in a library that’s automatically organized. You’ll be able to see all of the pages of apps on one screen so it’s easier to find the one you need.

You’ll also be able to hide the pages you don’t need. The apps can also be displayed alphabetically.

One of the more useful new features is call App Clips. When you go to a restaurant or need an app for parking or a scooter, but you don’t have that app…rather than having to search the app store, you’ll just scan a code at the register.

“There’s an app clip for that” You’ll instantly see the app in the app store for downloading. Could save you money as many restaurants offer discounts if you use their app.

Apple, now competing with Google Translate, with a new app called AppleTranslate. You’ll be able to speak into a microphone in one language “what are your store hours?” Cuales son las horas de su tienda?” and get back the text and audio right away.”

The Apple Watch is getting some improvements. The Activity App being re-named Fitness. It will better count calories burned for aerobic and dance. And finally, the Apple Watch will be able to track your sleep by noticing your movements and breathing patterns.

The Apple Watch can detect when you’re washing your hands by movement and by the sound of water splashing and soap suds, giving you a timer so you know if you’re washing long enough.

Apple also introduced new processors and features for Mac computers. All of this coming out this fall.