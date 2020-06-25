Alabama Breaks its One-Day Coronavirus Case Record with Over 1,100 New Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama this week hit the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day as officials continued to urge people to not abandon precautions. The Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday reported more than 1,100 new cases in one day, the highest number since the outbreak began. The state has reported nearly 33,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 880 deaths from the virus.

Dr. Don Williamson is a former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association. He said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose in the weeks after the Memorial Day weekend.

