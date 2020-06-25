Alabama Education Association Releases Expectations for Reopening of Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Educators will be returning to school soon and many are concerned about their safety and the safety of their students amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the state’s strongest voice for public education, the Alabama Education Association (AEA) believes any reopening plan has to not only ensure the health and safety of all students and educators, but also prioritize long-term strategies for student learning and educational equity.

Throughout the pandemic, AEA has been engaged in critical conversations with state school officials and has fought to support and protect all students and educators during this unprecedented time. After months of discussions with educators from every job classification, AEA President Sherry Tucker today releases a list of expectations for local school systems when considering school reopening plans. These expectations were crafted in response to educator concerns about returning to school and the most effective ways to ensure student success whether it’s in-person classroom instruction or remote learning.

AEA President Sherry Tucker said, “It is imperative that AEA speak up for the thousands of students and educators in Alabama. As the largest education association in the state, we stand ready to support the needs of students, educators, and communities during this critical time of planning to reopen Alabama schools and will continue to ensure the input of educators is part of the reopening process. AEA has a strong presence in every local school district in Alabama and we will closely monitor each system during this process while continuing to advocate for the safety of students and educators.”

AEA Expectations for Reopening Schools