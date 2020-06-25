Alabamians Going to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut Must Quarantine for 14 Days

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting today, anyone from Alabama who visits New York, New Jersey or Connecticut will have to quarantine for 14 days. This is because of Alabama’s rising rate of coronavirus cases.

This quarantine order also affects people from other states considered high risk.

“We have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on again in a plane,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference yesterday, joined by the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut. “We worked hard to get the viral transmission down and don’t want it to go back up again.”

The quarantine applies to states with a 10% infection rate. Besides Alabama, the states currently affected are Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

Alabama News Network contacted the office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for a response.

“Alabama is focused on doing what we can to curb the spread of this virus in our own state. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are entitled to their own decisions, but if we all do our part by social distancing and exercising smart health practices, we will be able to return to our routines,” said Gina Maiola, the governor’s press secretary.

COVERAGE FROM ABC NEWS

Cuomo says the list will be updated daily.

He says that no one is being stopped from entering the states, but there would be penalties for those who violate the quarantine.

Cuomo said someone could face a judicial order, mandatory quarantine or fines. The fines would be $2,000 up to $10,000 if someone “caused harm.”