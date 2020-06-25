Fewer Storms Friday

by Shane Butler

This moisture rich air mass is holding strong but it will relax a bit as we head into the weekend. High pressure to our southeast will extend its reach and help keep down the storm count Friday into Saturday. As a result, we see more sunshine and temps respond with highs in the lower 90s again. We can’t completely take out the chance for any showers or storms, so don’t be surprised to see a few during the late afternoon heating. Rain chances will gradually increase starting Sunday and continuing into early next week. It will be more like the typical summer-time variety that go along with hot and humid conditions. In the mean time, we should be seeing the impacts from the Saharan dust plume over the next couple of days. This could possibly provide us some spectacular sunrise and sunsets.