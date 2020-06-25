Medical Supply Company Warns Against PPE Scams

by Alabama News Network Staff

Now that wearing a face mask is mandatory in the city of Montgomery, many businesses are looking to provide their employees with them. But experts say you need to beware of scams.

Turenne PharMed Co. and Medical Supply Services has been providing medical supplies exclusively to the healthcare industry for nearly 30 years. Now during the pandemic, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has asked the company to extend access to their products to non-healthcare businesses and organizations in Alabama.

VP Craig Miller tells us there are many counterfeit companies trying to cash in on the demand and what you need to know to avoid scams. Miller says you can ask for samples first before deciding to buy in bulk.