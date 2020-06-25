Mental Health Matters – Special #4 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jun 25, 2020 2:30 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff This Mental Health Matters special features experts from Jackson Hospital and the Council on Substance Abuse. They are talking about the emotional impact of having a baby and the mental health effects of abusing drugs and alcohol. Categories: Mental Health Matter Segments Tags: cosa, Council On Substance Abuse, having a baby, Jackson Hospital, mental health matters, substance abuse FacebookTwitterPinterestemail