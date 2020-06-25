Rain Gear Needed Again Today; Storms Thin Out Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

MORE RAIN/STORMS TODAY: The moisture-rich air mass remains in place over Alabama allowing for occasional showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast again today. For now, the SPC does not have any part of Alabama under a risk for severe weather today, but we will continue to mention some stronger storms today could produce small hail and strong, gusty winds. Also loads of lightning and intense tropical downpours are likely, which could produce some isolated flash flooding issues. Rainfall totals will vary greatly with some locations not receiving much at all, while other spots could see a couple of inches. When it is not raining, it remains very warm and muggy with temps in the 80s,and more clouds than sun.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain/storms thin out tomorrow as the air becomes a little drier; the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 80s. Then for Saturday and Sunday, looks like pretty classic late June weather for Alabama. We are forecasting partly sunny days with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Of course each day will feature the risk of random, scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Odds of any one spot getting wet this weekend look to be around 30-40 percent range.

NEXT WEEK: As we roll into the final days of June, the weather looks unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and storms on a daily basis as a trough digs down into the Southeast. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s, which is pretty close to normal for late June in Alabama, but then we will be watching the radar each days as rain and storms develop.

IN THE TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

SAL LAYER: The dry, dusty Saharan Air Layer (SAL) coming off the African continent is moving up into the Gulf Coast region, it will be place across the Deep South for a few days giving us potential for some vivid sunrise/sunset views due to the scattering of sunlight. The dry air also means no risk of tropical storms or hurricanes over the Gulf for the next week or so. There could be some reduction in air quality, but most of the dust is several thousand feet aloft and most folks won’t even notice it. It happens just about every summer…nothing unusual.

