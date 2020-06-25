Rotary Clubs Donate Masks to Montgomery Health Care Center

by Alabama News Network Staff

Some local Rotary Clubs are serving the community in the fight against coronavirus.

Rotary District 6880, which is made up of clubs in the southern half of Alabama, donated 1,000 masks to Capitol Hill Healthcare in downtown Montgomery. The masks will help residents and caregivers.

“They will be hopefully be very, very beneficial to the people that are here — not only the nurses and the staff, but the patients and visitors,” past Rotary District Governor Sam Adams said.

Montgomery has four Rotary Clubs. The motto of Rotary International is “Service Above Self.”