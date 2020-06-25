Showers And Storms Likely Thursday; Lower Rain Chances This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Clouds, showers, and storms characterize the weather across central and south Alabama again on Thursday. It won’t be raining everywhere at all times, but there’s a good chance for most locations to see rain at some point during the day. A few storms could be strong to severe again today. The Storm Prediction Center places a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather across far south Alabama today, mainly along either side of U.S. highway 84. Damaging winds up to 60 mph are the primary threat. However, the risk for severe storms doesn’t look as high as Wednesday. Most of us experience non-severe showers and storms today. Clouds and rain hold temperatures down today, with highs likely only reaching the mid 80s at best.

Expect showers and storms to linger through this evening. However, looks like most of the rain tapers off overnight. Lows fall into the upper 60s to low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

The chance for rain finally decreases on Friday, but isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms remain possible. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low 90s. Friday night lows fall into the low 70s.

The drier weather pattern continues this weekend, with just isolated afternoon showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. More sunshine each day allows high temperatures to reach the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday night’s lows fall into the low 70s.

Rain chances increase again next week. Looks like Monday through Thursday feature scattered to numerous daytime showers and storms. Still, most of this rain follows a typical summer pattern, with the majority of it coming to a close at night. Despite the rain, temperatures could reach the low 90s each day before showers and storms cool the air back down. Overnight lows settle in the low 70s each night.