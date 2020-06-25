Small Earthquakes Rumbles Near West Alabama Town

by Alabama News Network Staff

BERRY, Ala. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey said a small earthquake rumbled near a town in west Alabama Thursday.

The agency says the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude 2.9, and struck about 2.5 miles northwest of Berry. It was recorded at 12:16 p.m. CDT.

The agency did not report if residents in the town felt the earthquake.

Magnitude 2.5 to 3 earthquakes are the smallest generally felt by people.

