Thousands Filing New Jobless Claims in Alabama over Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new report shows thousands of people are still filing new unemployment claims related to the coronavirus outbreak each week in Alabama. Statistics released by the Alabama Department of Labor on Thursday show that 18,671 new applications for jobless benefits were filed last week. Of those, 11,311 were related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers are far less than in March and April.

Much of the state’s economy has reopened since then.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)